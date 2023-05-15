“Reclaim the lost glory”- Chakwera tells Malawians

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has challenged Malawians to have interest in the development of the country if the country is to progress.

Speaking in Sunday afternoon, May 14, 2023 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe where the country was holding Kamuzu Day celebration, Chakwera stressed on the need for Malawians to develop the country.

Chakwera said the country needs to emulate the life of Kamuzu Banda who initiated several developments but also fought for the independence of the country.

He said it would take Malawians to create industries, boost economy, construct roads and other developments.

The president also emphasized on fighting corruption, promoting standards and dedication to work in government institutions.

He said Malawi needs to reclaim its lost glory and make a name in Africa.