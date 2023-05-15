TNM Super League: Karonga sink civil, earn first home win

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United produced a spirited performance to edge out Civil Service United 1-0 in a TNM Super league encounter inspired by a thunderous atmosphere at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

Saulos Moyo’s well taken strike after 77 minutes proved decisive to earn the hosts first home league win at the third time of asking following a draw against Chitipa United and a loss to Bangwe All Stars.

The home side who came into the encounter on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Bangwe last weekend saw them just do enough to get the better of the servants in a match that was characterized by a lack of goal-scoring opportunities.

Karonga had the better of the first half despite not testing the visitor’s goalkeeper Tione Tembo who had a watching view in front of the sticks.

In the second half the match continued where it had ended with both teams cancelling each other out in a stop-start half which was dominated by skirmishes as a result of physical challenges from both sides.

The visitors had more of the possession in the second half but struggled to create any chance of note as Innocent Tanganyika and Patrick Phiri were well marshalled by a well-organized Karonga United defence led by the impressive Justice Banda.

However when the game looked to have been petering out to a goalless stalemate the impressive Moyo produced a moment of quality when he run on to sheriff Shamama’s well measured pass before rolling the ball calmly into the net to send the fanatic home faithful’s into delirium.

Despite applying late pressure in the hunt for the equalizer the home side weathered out the late storm and hanged on to the precious three points.

With the victory Karonga have climbed up to fourth in the league standings on 8 points from 5 matches while Civil drop to 10th on 5 points from the same number of league matches.

In a post-match interview Civil Service United coach Oscar Kaunda, said Karonga United’s long ball style made it difficult for his charges to win the game.

“Admittedly today we were not at our best but our opponent’s long ball tactics made it hard for us to get grips with the game hence failed to create any notable goal-scoring chances,” articulated a visibly angry Kaunda.

However his counterpart Kondwani Ikwanga, hailed his charges for the spirited win in a tough encounter.

“I thought we were excellent today we really dominated the game and the win was well deserved,” he said.