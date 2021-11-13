Secondary school students encouraged to study technical subjects

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa-Wirima, has encouraged secondary school students to develop interest in technical work subjects for them to become self-reliant in future.

Speaking on Thursday at Masongola Secondary School in Zomba where she had gone to inspect administration of the ongoing Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, she said technical subjects equips students with skills and knowledge that they can use without seeking formal employment.

The Deputy Minister said despite the numerous opportunities in technical studies, many students tend to shun them.

“Technical subjects, especially technical drawings, are subjects that have been there for a long time but due to a lack of support from teachers and lack of interest by students, it has not been fully promoted and utilized by schools.

“I would therefore like to appeal to students to develop interest in technical works and be assured of an already found job,” Wirima said.

She said her Ministry would always make sure that schools that have students that are interested in the subjects have the required resources and teachers.

Head Teacher for Masongola Secondary School, Kondwawaka Saka said most of students at the school have developed an interest in technical subjects due to the support from the ministry and the teachers.

“We have about 26 students that are sitting for Technical Drawing and also a good number for Metal Work and Wood Work with a bonus of one female student sitting for technical drawing,” she said.

Masongola is one of the few schools that offers Technical Drawing, Metal Work and Wood Work in the country.

