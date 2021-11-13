LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s social right body Forum for National Development (FND) has expressed concern over actions of the board of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) after the board took a court order to stop the Ombudsman from releasing a report into alleged maladministration in the recruitment of MERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Kachaje.

In a statement dated November 11, 2021 and signed by its Chairperson Bright Kampaundi and National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi, FND says what the MERA did is obstructing the work of the Ombudsman and is a deliberate effort to stop the public from knowing the truth of what happened during the recruitment process.

“The Constitution already has a remedy for redress as the determination by the Ombudsman can be challenged at the high court. We therefore, wonder why MERA Board prematurely stopped the Ombudsman from doing her constitutional mandate. We urge the Ombudsman to apply to the courts and vacate the injunction obtained thereafter, make the findings official and public.

“We have written the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Malawi National Assembly, to Institute and investigation on the conduct of MERA Board and should they be found wanting and negligible to the events so far, appropriate remedial action must be taken,” reads the statement.

FND has since said that as a complainant to the matter, it is looking forward to the conclusion of the issue and that it has set record straight in as far as public institutions are carrying out their mandates.

Ombudsman Grace Malera was expected to present the report on November 10, 2021 but after the presentation started, two ladies served her with an injunction not to present the report to the public.

However, the report has leaked on social media and in the report, Malera directed MERA to nullify appointment of Kachaje because Kachaje did not qualify for the job at the time he was hired.

Meanwhile Ombudsman has vowed to challenge the injunction.

