Azteca university disgracefully disowns Gerald Viola’s PHD award

By Joana Msamba

BLANTYRE- (MaraviPost)-Azteca University has disgracefully and strongly disowned the PHD award that former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Gerald Viola is claiming to have.

The university registrar issued a statement following the poster of congratulatory message that has circulated on the social media which acclaims Viola as a Phd Graduate.

According to Azteca university, the regalia for Phd graduatesis a gown and a Tudar Bannet of which the regalia on the circulating poster is for the Master’s Degree not Phd.

The university also said the behavior that Mr Gerald Viola has portrayed is a severe misconduct because it interferes with the university’s reputation and integrity.

The university however has acknowledged Mr Gerald Viola as graduate of a Degree of Master of public administration( MPA) with their university.

Azteca has therefore asked the public to verify with their website (uni-azteca.edu.mx) and employers for the confirmation of the award.

Viola faces the chop from the institution after he single handedly gave a contract a firm through a Local Purchase Order (L.P.O) for the supply of maize amounting to a whooping MK3.3 billion, we can reveal.

Viola, a former presidential press secretary and a failed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament aspirant, gave the contract to Lilongwe based Missiels Trading Company on January 22, 2020 without following proper procedure.