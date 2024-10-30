“Social protection initiative key to supporting vulnerable communities”-Mazalale

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Principal Secretary for Economic Planning and Development in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Jacob Mazalale, has emphasized the crucial role of the social protection sector in supporting the poorest and most vulnerable populations in the country.

Speaking at the 2024 social protection week conference at Mount Soche hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday, Mazalale acknowledged that vulnerable communities are often excluded from economic activities due to their circumstances

He observed that it is essential to provide them with support to improve their welfare and enable their participation in economic activities.

However, Mazalate noted further there are challenges in financing social protection activities, particularly in ensuring sustainability.

He mentioned that the government is exploring innovative ways to secure resources and is in constant conversation with potential supporters

Mazalale also discussed the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR), a tool used to identify eligible beneficiaries for social protection interventions.

He highlighted that the UBR contains vital information on individuals and households and is essential for targeting support effectively.

“Nevertheless, there are challenges in updating the UBR, and efforts are being made to address these issues,” said Mazalale.

He then stressed the importance of social protection in supporting the most vulnerable populations and the need for sustainable financing and effective tools like the UBR to ensure that support reaches those who need it most.

On her part, chair of the social protection group,Susanne Meltl,said social protection programs in Malawi have made immense progress, benefiting not only the direct beneficiaries but also the communities and the nation as a whole.

She said, “These programs are crucial drivers of economic growth and socioeconomic stability, promoting female empowerment and a more equitable future.

“The government of Malawi has made significant progress in developing a coherent set of social protection programs, with the Ministry of Finance as the policy holder”.

Susanne adds, “Development partners are supportive of the new strategy and its implementation, which addresses various vulnerabilities throughout the life cycle.

“While progress has been made, there is still a need for more adaptive and shock-responsive social protection policies to address the different vulnerabilities within the life cycle”.

She explained further, “The Malawi National Social Support Programme II (MNSSP II) is one such initiative, running from 2018 to 2023, which aims to strengthen social protection for the most vulnerable populations.

“Overall, social protection programs in Malawi have shown immense progress, and their importance cannot be overstated.

“As the nation moves forward, it is essential to continue supporting and strengthening these programs to ensure a more equitable and just society for all.”