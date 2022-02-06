PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The South Africa Police are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped his daughter in Ntsimbini in Port St Johns before her demise.

The Eastern Cape police confirmed the incident in statement adding that the man’s sister witnessed the incident before she alerted the police and community.

The couple had been staying together and cared for the child before the deviant misshaping, Citizen reported.

According to Police statement, the child’s mother had gone to town at the time of the incident and had left the baby in her father’s care.

The sister who witnessed the tragedy alerted the community of Ntsimbini A/A, Tankini Locality in Port St Johns before the return of the mother.

The baby’s father was subsequently arrested by the community before they rushed the toddler to the hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries.

The diabolic father is currently being detained on rape and murder charges and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Statistics show that South Africa has been plagued by surging rape and abuse cases for the last couple of years.

In 2021, the country had the world’s highest levels of violence against women.

The police crime statistics indicated that the period between 1 July to 30 September 2021, almost 10 000 people were raped with most victims often violated in their own homes by people they knew and trusted.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...