A battle-hardened veteran who has been described as deadliest female Ukrainian sniper has vowed to take on Putin’s troops as fears of an invasion rise.

The 42-year-old Olena Bilozerska who has killed at least 10 people while fighting pro-Russian separatists, and already fought in the blown-up buildings and trenches of contested Donbas, east Ukraine said she is willing to do it all again to protect her country.

She says: "You take up a weapon against my country – that's it, you're a target. If you don't take him out in time, he might kill you or one of your comrades.

“If I didn’t shoot in time and the target hid, that’s when I feel angry at myself for missing my chance. And if the target is hit, I feel the pleasure of a job well done.”

She says she does not care about the lives of those she killed and she vows she would do it again.

She says: "When the enemy crawls towards our position to kill me, does he think if I have a husband, parents, or kids?

“Of course not. And I don’t bother myself with stupid things either. That stuff is for books and movies.

“In real life, anyone who thinks along those lines in battle is already as good as dead.”

Olena with her husband

Olena Bilozerska became famous back in 2017 when a video was shared online in which she is heard commentating on the “bastards” she kills as she coldly fires shots at them.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

