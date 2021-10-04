Makhadzi half naked dance

By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-South African powerhouse Makhadzi of Murahu fame who was among the Malawi Sand Festival headliners held at Malawi’s Nkopola lodge in Mangochi has apologized to her music fans and followers for her trending half naked picture showing her dark inner thighs.

Writing on her most followed Facebook page, Makhadzi said she was concerned on how Malawian photographer humiliated her last Friday by publishing provocative pictures out of so many pictures they captured during her performance on stage.

”I would like to apologise to my fans if only if your are disappointed these pictures. The were a lot of beautiful pictures that cameraman captured and supposed to be posted but he chose to post this to promote his brand forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul. I know I am strong and these all will pass . Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part, I am like this and I am proud”, said Makhadzi in the post.

She has also blamed people who are now editing the captured pictures with different shameful features so as to further tarnish her image.

“The only thing that people are doing is to is to try to edit my pictures with different with bad and shameful features. Yes I am strong but my family and friends are not as I am . Seeing them crying about edited pictures really break me and affect me badly.

“I would like to ask everyone one who react to with this picture that you are planting something that can affect me badly. I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me. I didn’t have energy to block you, I love you all”, she wrote.



In reaction to the post, many of her Facebook page followers say there is no need for her to apologise for having dark inner thighs as shown in the half naked picture saying this is in most women and that she is not the only one having such dark inner thighs.

The followers have since then encouraged her to forget about the scandal and concentrate on her career with confidence.

The South African Powerhouse star is also expected to perform at Hangout Music Festival to be held at Kabumba Hotel in Salina on November 7, 2021.