Taxi driver arrested for rape

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 36 year old taxi driver identified as Joseph Ntonya 36 for allegedly raping a customer he picked from a night club.

Police say the incident happened on 16 October, 2021 as the victim along with other friends were drinking beer at Blue Elephant.

After some hours, the lady while drunk hired a taxi registration number CK 7495 Sienta which was being driven by the suspect to take her to her place of residence in Chitawira.

When they reached Winners Chapel Church, the driver took advantage of the victim’s drunkenness to stop by the roadside and raped her.

“The victim only realised that she had been raped after the suspect had finished the act.” says a statement signed by Peter Mchiza, Public relations officer for Blantyre police station.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station and the victim was referred to the hospital for a medical examination which proved that she had been raped.

The suspect was then arrested and is yet to appear before the court to answer the charge of rape.

Ntonya comes from Mpagaja Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.