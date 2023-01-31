Teeth Savers International donates MK2.6m learning materials to Kasungu’s Chilanga school for the blind

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Teeth Savers International on Monday, January 30, 2023 donated learning materials and other assorted items to Chilanga School for the Blind in Kasungu.

The donated items are worthy MK2.6 Million including Braille paper, Stylus, A4 plain papers, and Computer Braille embossing papers, bathing and washing soap, maize, sugar, rice, cooking oil, tea leaves, salt, beans and among others.

Speaking in an interview Teeth Savers International Country Director Fred Sambani said the gesture is one way of complementing goverment efforts in promoting education among visual impaired learners in the country.

Sambani said apart from the donation they also went there to preach oral hygiene to the learners and distributed tooth pastes and tooth brushes for free.

Sambani said Oral Hygiene awareness is a song that everyone need to sing all the time.

“We went there to speak to them about oral healthy aswell. This was our first time to visit Chilanga and our first time to provide oral health education to the children who are visually impaired.

“Before visiting the school ,we did a research of what they lack and that is why we resorted in donating assorted items including food and learning materials,” he said.

Sambani added that there is a need to instill hope among the learners at Chilanga.

“The Holy Spirit led us there. We needed to share the hope that is within us with them all. Children at Chilanga need to be reminded that God is with them and He lives. They need to know that the Holy Spirit is their helper. He is God,” He adder

Chilanga School for the Blind HeadTeacher Chikondano Kamphandira thanked Teeth Savers for the gesture saying the donation will go a long way in helping the learners in as far as education is concerned.

He further asked well wishers to emulate what Teeth Savers has done as the school still need support in several ways.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...