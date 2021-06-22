Gregory Ligny will lead Thales activities across the African continent, which include a growing number of strategic partnerships and projects in Defense & Security, Aerospace, Space, Digital Identity & Security and Transport

PARIS, France, 22 June 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Thales announces the appointment of Gregory Ligny as Vice-President, Africa. In this role, he will be responsible for the strategic growth of Thales in Africa across all markets, with a clear focus on leveraging local partnerships and digital transformation.

Gregory Ligny

Vice-President of Thales, Africa

“Gregory brings to this role a combined experience in Sales, project management and solid understanding of the African market. Under his leadership, the Group will continue to accompany the continent’s vibrant growth.”Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development, Thales.

Prior to this appointment, Gregory was Chief Operating Officer of Thales AMEWA (Africa, Middle East, Western Asia including Saudi Arabia and India). He previously managed Key Industrial Partners for Thales Africa. Earlier in his career, he held key positions in sales, project development in Africa and overseas. Gregory holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, and a Master’s degree in International Commerce.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

