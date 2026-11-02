The curse of underestimating APM: How Chilima, Nankhumwa and now Ntalimanja fell into the same trap

Malawian politics has one golden rule that many learn too late: Never underestimate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. From 2018 to today, those who tried have all ended as cautionary tales.

The Chilima Plot That Backfired – June 6, 2018

Saulos Chilima did not just wake up and leave DPP on June 6, 2018. He was heavily nudged and mobilized by two powerful women who hated Peter Mutharika for personal reasons – former First Lady Callista Chapola-Chimombo and Patricia Kaliati alias Akweni.

Dual memorials for Chilima highlight political fault lines

Their plan was not for Chilima to leave. Their aggressive push was for Chilima to REPLACE Peter Mutharika as DPP torchbearer for 2019. They underestimated APM’s staying power and political savvy.

What if Chilima had stayed patient? He would not have been on that fateful plane. He would not have been used by Lazarus Chakwera to dethrone DPP. He became the first victim of underestimating Mutharika. Even after forming UTM, Chilima and MCP still lost to APM with little-known Everton Chimulirenji.

Then came the February 2020 ConCourt ruling. The court did not allow Tonse Alliance. It annulled the 2019 election and introduced 50%+1. Whoever heard of a presidential re-run allowing contestants to change alliances? The whole thing was rigged by judges who also underestimated APM’s understanding of Malawians.

Nankhumwa: From Heir Apparent To Afterthought

Kondwani Nankhumwa forms own party

The second victim is Kondwani Nankhumwa. His fall is a textbook case of ambition without humility.

As DPP Vice President for the South and Leader of Opposition, Nankhumwa openly declared he would contest for DPP presidency, defying party orders and holding unauthorized whistle-stop tours.

APM acted. In December 2023, Nankhumwa was stripped of his powerful Southern Region post and dumped into a peripheral advisory role. In January 2024, he and Grezelder Jeffrey were expelled from DPP.

He clung to Leader of Opposition through court injunctions, causing chaos in Parliament as DPP loyalists blocked him from speaking. Today he could have been Speaker of Parliament if he had stayed humble and respected APM’s genius. Instead, he is an afterthought with his own briefcase party.

Mtalimanja And The New Challengers Testing APM’s Patience

Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Anabel Mtalimanja

Now history is repeating itself with MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja. On October 10, 2025, President Mutharika signed Executive Order No. 01 of 2025 directing MEC, MACRA and MHC to relocate to Blantyre within three months.

While MACRA and MHC complied, MEC rushed to High Court claiming independence under Section 76(4) of the Constitution. The High Court granted an injunction, and in August 2026 Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed government’s application to lift the stay.

But APM has not even publicly attacked her. He has allowed rule of law to take its course. In the end she will lose and all the credit she got in 2025 will vanish.

Same with CAMA’s John Kapito, Namiwa and HRDC. These groups were dormant during Chakwera’s disastrous rule. Now they are awake, busy telling APM how to use the VP’s Office.

John Kapito, Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director

Let them be warned: APM’s patience is not weakness. He follows the law and rules democratically. Those that challenge him will expose themselves and lose, just like Chilima and Nankhumwa.

Edited by : Jones Gadama