The five Malawi judges sitting as constitutional court will make rulings tomorrow on whether the case will go ahead or not

The five judges, sitting as constitutional court, will on Friday the 26th of November from 10 am deliver a ruling on preliminary objections before them on whether or not the matter should be dismissed.

The Tonse government that got into power by the same constitutional court is now protesting the merits of the case by the DPP, this is the matter in which the Democratic Progressive Party seeks nullification of President Lazarus Chakwera’s presidency on the basis the election he won was managed by incompetent commissioners of the MEC.

This is one major argument by DPP lawyers Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango about how the 2020 fresh presidential elections were managed.

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, sought the dismissal of the matter by presenting in court eight preliminary objections seeking an outright dismissal of the case.

The applicant DPP sees This as an important case for Malawi and for DPP particularly because it is a party that upholds constitutionalism and respect democratic processes.

DPP supporters and Malawians of good will are therefore encouraged to provide moral and spiritual support to Judges presiding over this case, lawyers from both teams and all stakeholders in this case.

Let us keep calm and follow live updates coming from this desk as we strive to protect our Constitution from all possible abuse. The Constitution is the heart of our democracy and as a democratic progressive party, we are duty bound to fight and protect the constitution.

