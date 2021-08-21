PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Popular South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, has again left tongues wagging after she was recently spotted doing the unthinkable during a sold-out club gig.

The socialite allowed thirsty men to touch her big derriere while others concentrated on her thighs when she was busy entertaining them on stage.

The men almost caused a stampede as they scrambled to touch the socialite’s goodies.

The 36-year-old South African socialite is among the most controversial female celebrities in Africa as she say she likes performing without an underwear on stage.

Watch how men had a field day touching her goodies during the performance below link:

