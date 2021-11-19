Kazako not against demos but government be engaged

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of information Gospel Kazako says Tonse government is not against Bon Kalindo’s today demonstration but arguing that he surprised with the way protests are being organised where the leadership is not approached.

Kazako told The Maravi Post that government must be engaged before resorting to demonstration saying the current leadership listens to people

“As government we literally don’t have any issues but our issue is that we are a bit surprised because we have demonstrated that whatever they have communicated because this is not the first time people will be communicating to us the message that the cost of living has gone up, certain things also have gone up and the prices are up. “

“We have accepted that, we know that and we understand that, we sympathize with the people that we govern. We really don’t know why really after the government has demonstrated that is doing whatever it can do, but others still think that it’s necessary to go and demonstrate, ” said Kazako.

The minister added, “People think the reason why they go to demonstrate it’s because they would want to communicate something or they think someone is not listening or they think that nothing has been done or that there are certain process that have to be done.

“In the case of the situation that is at hand, government has made it very clear that it is able to understand, we understand that, we have made that abundantly clear and that whatever we are doing, we are doing to ensure that we achieve an equation that this does not became a permanent feature in the life of Malawians.

Kazako explains, “We have also made it clear that this issue of high prices, it’s not an issue that we have just done or we have just created or we have just manufactured it. It is because of certain Global Economical Factors that are touching the fabric of our domestic economy here.

“The fuel issue that has gone up globally, COVID-19 pandemic and so many other things that have actually come into the equation and disturbed what we planned.”

The former UTM You director Kalindo is holding demos today, November 19, 2021 in Blantyre against President Lazarus Chakwera administration for not fulfilling promises made to Malawians in 2020 Presidential elections

