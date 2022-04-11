By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of lands is set to start retrieving idle lands which is just bought but not in use.

Lands Minister Sam Kawale told journalists in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, April 11, 2022 during the face the press program that any idle land that has not yet constructed for years will be sold out to those that are ready to invest on it.

He said anyone who will buy land from the ministry is expected to be given the period of less than two years for the commencement of construction.

Kazako and Kawale (from left)

Kawale said government has stopped selling land to foreigners as are supposed to go through Malawi investment forum.

He said government will not allow the process of change of ownership from the country citizen to foreigner.

The Minister said government through land information statement will be identifying the ownership of land.

Currently many plots in the capital city is owned by same people both foreigners and well to do Malawians.

