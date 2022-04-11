By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the county’s political analysts, Ken Msonda has applauded President Lazarus Chakwera for the appointment of Chief Justice, Rezine Mzikamanda and newly seven high court judges in the Malawi’s Judiciary.

This follows as Mzikamanda and other seven high court judges took oaths of the office which gives them authority to execute duties in the judiciary of system.

Chakwera and newly promoted judges

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Justice Rizine Robert Mzikamanda on January 7, 2022 and Confirmed him on the position on March 14, 2022 as the new Chief Justice replacing Justice Andrew Nyirenda who recently left office upon reaching the retirement age of 65.

Msonda says the country should look forward towards the speedy delivery of justice in the Country.

He has further urged Malawians to pray for all those in judicial positions as they have a big role to play such as upholding the country’s justice system.

“All thanks be to God that we have the judiciary which is very professional in discharging its duties which the international communities have respected. We really need to remember those holding the office of judiciary, including the judges, Magistrates, in prayers,” says Msonda.

He however, congratulated Mzikamanda and the other newly seven high court judges for making it in the Malawi’s Judiciary.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...