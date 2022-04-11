By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have been taught bitter football lessons by area 36 based side Kawinga FC at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe,Millas Pofera Jegwe’s side has lost by three goals to one.

The defeat has translated to a bad start of the 2022 Chipiku Stores Mpira Nkumaka Premier Division for the students who also failed to perform well last season as they were knocked out in the group stages of the competition.

LUANAR started the game on a high note exchanging beautiful passes no wonder they got a goal at 37th minute in the first half through Innocent Makawano.

Kawinga tried their best to level the matters in the first half but LUANAR defended very well until the last first half whistle.

Kawinga FC came a changed team in the second half piling more pressure to LUANAR FC and at exactly 52 second minute, they got a penalty and Arnold Kiyamasani converted it.

Few minutes later Imrani Awali doubled the lead at 64th minute.From there LUANAR FC kept chasing their own shadows as Kawinga FC displayed stylish football at the same time enjoying the ball possession.

The students thought they would equalize before the regulation time but it wasn’t to be as Kawinga FC scored the third at 72nd minute.

The last whistle came up and it was confirmed Millias Pofera Jegwe’s side dropped points in their first game of group A.

After the game Millias Jegwe, LUANAR FC Coach, described the play of his boys as good despite the 3-1 loss.

He said the penalty they conceded frustrated his boys but vowed to recover from the defeat in the next fixtures.

Jegwa added that the team has to start winning the games if they are to achieve their goal of winning the Championship.

Harry Bishop Saidi was extremely happy for the victory.

“First half we didn’t play very well because we played youthful side,but at half time we encouraged them to build confidence and we managed to score three goals.This season we are aiming for TNM Super League promotion failed last season as it was our first time”,says Saidi.

In other group A fixtures Airborne Rangers defeated Ngolowindo FC by three goals to one at Salima Community ground, goals from James Jimu,Chifundo Molosoni and Reymond Yawali for Rangers.

Ngolowindo scored their consolation goal through Innocent Banda,debutants Ngwanje FC saw off the Cops from Kasungu Police.

In a game played at Aubrey Dimba ground in Mchinji Kapiri,Extreme FC defeated Dedza Young Soccer by two goals nil scored through Lonjenzo Kajedula at 43rd minute on a spot kick after Kingsley for Dedza handled the ball,Kajedula completed his brace towards the end of the second half.

The win for Extreme has boosted their morale of doing better in the league this season after finishing as runners up to Dedza Dynamos last season.

