Trump halts planned strikes on Iran

By Burnett Munthali

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-President Donald Trump has cancelled a set of scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran, citing progress in negotiations toward a potential peace deal.

The decision marks a sudden reversal of plans to launch an attack on Thursday night, as tensions between Washington and Tehran had escalated earlier in the week.

In a statement released late Thursday, Trump said the shift came after what he described as meaningful movement in talks aimed at de-escalating the confrontation.

The announcement came hours after both sides had exchanged fire, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized,” Trump added, indicating that military pressure would not be lifted entirely while negotiations continue.

He said further details on the timing and structure of the deal would be made public in due course.

The move signals a recalibration of U.S. strategy toward Iran, balancing the threat of force with diplomatic engagement.

Analysts note that keeping the naval blockade in place allows Washington to maintain leverage without initiating direct military action.

Officials in Washington have not disclosed the specific terms under discussion, nor the parties involved in the talks.

The White House has said it will provide updates as the process advances, but gave no firm timeline for when a final agreement might be reached.

The development comes against a backdrop of heightened volatility in the Middle East, where recent exchanges of fire had drawn condemnation from regional and international actors.

A negotiated settlement, if achieved, would mark a significant shift in the trajectory of U.S.-Iran relations.

Markets and diplomatic channels are now watching closely for confirmation of the deal’s scope and for any response from Tehran.

For now, Trump’s decision to stand down on the planned strikes has reduced the immediate risk of escalation, though the underlying disputes between the two countries remain unresolved.