ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri has reacted to Aliko Dangote’s latest ranking as recently published.

A daily ranking of the world’s richest people which is updated at the close of every trading day in New York recently ranked Dangote as the 117th in the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Reacting to this development, Reno attributed Dangote’s drop in the ranking to the bad economic policies of the Buhari administration.

He wrote, “Under Jonathan in 2013, @Forbes ranked Dangote the 25th richest person on Earth. Please research it. Under Buhari in 2021, Forbes ranks him 117th richest. Dangote has lost 40% of his 2013 net worth. Leadership matters. You can’t place a crown on a clown and expect a king!

Many of those who said ‘anything but Jonathan’ have not only lost their money, some have even lost their lives to killer herdsmen, bandits and insecurity.

Meanwhile, take a look at Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. He looks younger today than he was when he was President.

Be careful. Sometimes, you think you are spiting your enemy by your actions. It is not always the case. It maybe that you are blessing him in disguise and stressing yourself in reality.”

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com