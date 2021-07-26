University of Malawi students march against internet challenge

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-On Monday, morning, July 26, 2021 there was running battles between the police and University of Malawi students, who were holding demonstrations over the suspension of classes due to internet challenges at the institution.

The school adopted online learning but later on suspended the classes due to unavailability of gadgets to support the initiative.

Thereafter, the students presented an ultimatum to the university’s management to either resolve the challenge within 24 hours or close that school.

According to one of the students, who opted for anonymity, their continued stay on college campus is proving to be costly since they are not learning.

“Almost a month has gone without learning. What are told is that classes will start but till now nothing despite assuring our internet services, nothing is working. Online learning is a total sham.

“We can’t keep on eating and sleeping without classes. It’s becoming expensive to be here for nothing. We just need to be home unlike this idleness,” says a second year student in computer science.

Later on, the students blocked Saint Charles Lwangwa-Chanco road, before Police fired teargas to dispel the demonstrating students.