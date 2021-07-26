Malawi leader Chakwera arrives in London

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Lazarus Chakwera, has arrived in London through Heathrow Airport, accompanied by the First Lady Monica Chakwera.

They were welcomed by officials from the British Foreign Office.

The Malawi leader left the country yesterday evening through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for United Kingdom to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

Deliberations at the Summit will focus on the Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.