Leo Bienaime helped his wife LeeAnn deliver her firstborn son in her bathtub (Picture: Fox 31)

A new father helped his wife deliver her first child in their bathtub after they were sent home from the hospital.

Leo and LeeAnn Beinaime said they went to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth last month to for the birth of their son – but were told to go back home after spending four hours in the waiting room.

LeeAnn told Fox 31: ‘I was told that I sshould come back when my contractions where when you can’t really walk and you can’t really talk through them.’

She said she felt as though it was nearing the time for the birth of her child, but claimed she just has a ordinarily high pain tolerance. Eventually the couple drove 25 minutes home.

Leo said: ‘If I could do it again, I would’ve just sat in the waiting room and not left. We would’ve pitched a tent. We would’ve started a fire. We would’ve straight up camped.’

Back at their house, LeAnne continuously walked back and forth from the bathroom. She could feel her son’s head, but was trying to delay the labor until professionals arrived. However, she was unable to wait any longer.

LeeAnn climbed into their bathtub and Leo called 911 as they prepared to deliver their child by themselves.

‘I had to let instinct take over and just go with it and kind of release myself to the experience,’ she said.

Firefighter eventually arrived and LeeAnne deliver the baby safely.

She said multiple people have asked her if she purposely had the baby at home.

Both the child and LeeAnn were unharmed in the impromptu home delivery (Picture: Fox 31)

‘I’m like, “No, because he (Leo) doesn’t look like a good doctor. He doesn’t have any experience,’ LeeAnn said.

She added: ‘We were able to have a healthy birth, a healthy baby boy – that’s why I’m not completely enraged. I feel like if it had gone another way, it would have been a different story.’

Naval Medical Center has not commented on the matter, citing HIPPA laws that prohibit them from discussing an individuals medical treatment.

Source: metro.co.uk