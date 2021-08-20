– Advertisement –





The United States government has offered a $5m reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of former Guinea-Bissau military chief Antonio Indjai.

Mr Indjai led a coup in the West African country in 2012 before he was dismissed two years later in a democratic transition.

The US authorities indicted him in 2013 on accusations of plotting to traffic cocaine and sell weapons to Colombian rebels.

On Thursday, the US Department of State noted that Mr Indjal had been a subject of a UN travel ban since May 2012 as a result of his participation in the coup.

The statement said “Indjai led a criminal organization which took an active part in drug trafficking in Guinea Bissau and the region for many years, even while serving as head of the Guinea Bissau Armed Forces.

Indjai was seen as one of the most powerful destabilizing figures in Guinea-Bissau, operating freely throughout West Africa, using illegal proceeds to corrupt and destabilize other foreign governments and undermine the rule of law throughout the region.”

“Indjai has been charged with narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and conspiracy to acquire and transfer anti-aircraft missiles,” the statement said.

Source: Africafeeds.com