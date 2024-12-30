UTM expels embattled Michael Usi for undermining party integrity, unity

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition UTM has expelled former party leader Michael Usi for violeting UTM constitution.

The verdict was made Usi after failed to appear before disciplinary committee on Monday, December 30, 2024.

In press statement issued by UTM Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala, the party has order Usi to cease using the party’s materials as a member with immediate effect.

Njawala disclose that the decision follows Usi’s violation of the UTM Constitution through conduct that has undermined the unity and integrity of the Party.

He added that Usi was found guilty of: Provoking Division Within the Party.

“Usi mobilized UTM supporters to attend a government function while wearing UTM regalia and displaying Party symbols, despite the formal termination of the political alliance between UTM and MCP,” explains Njawala.

UTM publicist observes further that, Usi publicly endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government by using its slogan, “Boma ndi Lomweli,” thereby violating Article 22(8) (k) of the UTM Constitution, which prohibits supporting or joining political organizations not in alliance with UTM.

“Michael Usi is hereby advised to cease identifying himself as a member of UTM in any capacity, effective immediately,” reads UTM statement in part.

Usi who is Malawi Vice President has been defiant to new UTM leadership arguing that it was put into power illegally through the Mzuzu convention.

The embattled Usi however said “I have seen the expulsion letter”.