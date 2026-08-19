Veep Ansah, Luntha TV, Namiwa triangle exposed

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-It has been established that First Vice President Jane Ansah, Luntha TV and executive director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Silvester Namiwa, have formed a triangle with the agenda to advance the VP”s political ambitions.

Namiwa’s assertions last month that Ansah would become president within two months, were not by mistake but came from a well calculated move, with Luntha TV giving him a platform to say such remarks.

It has now been discovered that the three are in a working relationship.

We established that on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, reporters and camera persons from Luntha TV travelled to Blantyre to provide media coverage to the Vice President’s functions in the southern region including her attendance at this coming Sunday prayers at Manjawira.

On the same Tuesday, Luntha TV was quick to write on its online page about Namiwa’s discharge from hospital and his return to Maula prison for failing to satisfy bail conditions.

Although Ansah distanced herself from Namiwa’s declaration on July 31, 2026, that she would be president of the country within two months if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would not stop its infighting, the truth has come out that she is using Namiwa and Luntha TV to advance her political ambition and discredit her boss.

She said in a statement on July 31, 2026: ” The Office of the Vice President of Malawi wishes to inform the general public that it does not associate itself with any statement, opinions or actions that seek to undermine the Presidency or the unity of the Presidency.”

Luntha TV management has not commented on the development.

The VP’s office was not available for a comment too.

Luntha TV is a Catholic Media Station belonging to Montfort Fathers whose current director is Fr. David Niwagaba from Uganda.

Niwagaba came under fire last month after allowing Namiwa to use the TV to uttter the treasonous assertions

Namiwa was arrested for the remarks and charged with treason. He is currently on remand at Maula prison as he is failing to satisfy bail conditions.

The religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) also accused Ansah of using Namiwa and other activists to satisfy her political goal.

Scores of Catholics in Lilongwe have also expressed disappointment with Luntha Television, a Catholic media institution, for advancing a treason agenda.

According to political commentators Luntha TV, headed by a Catholic priest from Uganda, Fr. Niwagaba, has embarked on an agenda to fight the government..

Meanwhile, a group of Catholics in Lilongwe, has written a petition to submit to the Malawi Conference of Bishops to summon Fr . Niwagaba for bringing TV Luntha into disrepute.

The TV covered a press conference held by activist Silvester Namiwa who used the opportunity to advance the treason agenda from one of the vice presidents.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily represent those of the The Maravi Post or Editor