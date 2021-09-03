New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (file photo) said the September 3, 2021 incident at an Auckland supermarket was a “terrorist attack”.

Police in New Zealand have gunned down a “violent extremist” who stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday morning.

The attack started at about 2:40 p.m. at a Countdown supermarket in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland.

Ardern said the attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been in New Zealand for 10 years and he was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and was being monitored constantly.

According to Ardern, the man had not committed offences that would have led to his arrest.

Reuters reported that the man was acting alone and police were confident there was no further threat to the public.

Three of the six wounded people were reportedly in critical condition, one in serious condition and two were in moderate condition.

Ardern added that legal constraints prevented her from discussing everything that she wanted to about the case, but she was hoping to have those constraints lifted soon.

Auckland is currently under strict lockdown as it continues to battle coronavirus outbreak with most businesses shut and people allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs or to exercise.