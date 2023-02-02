Wanderers FC defender Gabeya wins 2022 Airtel Top 8’s tourney player

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC defender Miracle Gabeya has emerged the winner of the 2022 Airtel Top 8 season five players of the tournament.

The defender defeated his club mate Chiukepo Msowoya and Nyasa Big Bullets FC defender Gomezgani Chirwa who were also nominated for the accolade.

However, Chiukepo Msowoya, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Clement Nyondo of Nyasa Big Bullets FC, Wanderers FC and Dedza Dynamos FC have been jointly awarded the golden boot accolade after finishing with two goals each.

In the ceremony which took place at Mount Soche Hotel, Blantyre on Wednesday, February 1, 2023,Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Airtel Malawi Limited also awarded the media who have been outstanding in the season.

Garry Chirwa of NPL won best print award, Richard Tiyesi of Timveni Radio won best Radio presenter, veteran Peter Fote of Times group was voted as best commentator while Hankey Chimtengo won the best TV presenter award among others.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC are the 2022 Airtel Top 8 season 5 champions,they defeated their crosstown rivals Nyasa Big Bullets FC through post match penalties at the Bingu National Stadium.

