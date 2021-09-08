By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-( MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi’s work to envisage rural communities abject poverty to better society continues to make strides.

This was witnessed during the stakeholders engagement field visit in Nkhoma Area Programme on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Lilongwe District Programms Manager Harlod Munthali told the Maravi Post that “we have seen the gap and we want to fill it, thats why we called you so that you can appreciate what we are doing to cover that gap”.

“This is an opportunity for us to show our work to the whole country, we have provided clean water, some school buildings for kids, now here in Madzumbi Commercial Village we have taught them how to make soya flour and provided them with the tools for survival”.

The projects mostly concentrating on the well-being of children and also Implementing 3 grants in the Capital City: THRIVE Project (a consortium with Farm Concern International and Vision Fund), McGovern Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Project and the Global Fund AGYW (sub-granted to Plan Malawi) and TB (sub-granted to Christian Aid) programs.

Traditional Authority (T.A) Mazengera’ Senior Group Madzumbi in Nkhoma said; “Thrive connected with the government has helped us a lot, now we can survive on our earnings as we are profession farmers”.

“The impact is very huge, as villagers we are doing our part to help World Vision to help us, because we have seen our lives change before our own eyes”.

He added, “This calls for other organizations to join World Vision in developing other areas, this is not one man’s work but everyone”.

World Vision Malawi has three Area Programmes (AP) in Lilongwe (Nkhoma, Chilenje and Chigodi). Nkhoma AP started in 2006 (located in TA Chitekwere) and will close in September 2025.

Chilenje AP was established in 2007 and will close in September 2026 while Chigodi AP started in 2007 and will close in 2026.

Nkhoma and Chilenje APs are supported by World Vision USA while Chigodi AP is supported by World Vision New Zealand.