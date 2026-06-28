Your Neighbourhood Guide to Hout Bay

Hout Bay, affectionately known as the “Republic of Hout Bay”, is one of Cape Town’s most charming coastal neighbourhoods. Nestled between towering mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, it offers something for everyone, from seafood and scenic boat trips to family-friendly attractions and cosy places to stay.

Here’s everything you can do in Hout Bay on your next visit:

Where To Eat

Massimo’s

A local favourite, Massimo’s specialises in proper Italian comfort food and seriously good wood-fired pizza. The menu changes with the seasons and leans heavily on fresh, local ingredients. It’s relaxed and perfect for families seeking a chilled lunch or dinner, and it’s pet-friendly, with both indoor and outdoor seating. You’ll usually find a mix of locals and visitors here.

Location: Oakhurst Farm Park, Hout Bay Main Road, Hout Bay

Website: www.massimos.co.za

The Lookout Hout Bay

The Lookout Hout Bay sits right on the water’s edge in Hout Bay Harbour, with sweeping views of Chapman’s Peak and the surrounding coastline. Its menu ranges from fresh seafood to meat dishes. Conveniently located, it’s also close to other popular attractions, including boat cruises.

Location: 65 Harbour Road, Hout Bay Harbour

Website: www.lookouthoutbay.co.za/

Mariner’s Wharf

Mariner’s Wharf is part fish-and-chips spot, part quirky seaside shop, and very much a Hout Bay institution. Grab a takeaway, find a seat overlooking the harbour, and enjoy the atmosphere. Afterwards, you can wander through the little shops selling everything from nautical bits and pieces to souvenirs.

Location: Harbour Road, Hout Bay Harbour

Website: www.marinerswharf.co.za

Indian Oven

Experience the flavours of India at The Indian Oven, a cosy eatery with plenty of punch. The chefs use traditional recipes and fresh ingredients to prepare authentic North Indian dishes, including Butter Chicken, Kastoori Methi, Vindaloo, and Tikka Masala. There is also an extensive selection of vegetarian curries.

Location: No. 8, Red Sails, 18 Main Road, Hout Bay

Website: www.indianoven.co.za/

Fish on the Rocks

Fish on the Rocks is as straightforward (and as good) as it gets. You’ll find it right by the Atlantic Ocean, with Chapman’s Peak in the background and fishing boats coming and going as you eat. It’s best known for classic fish and chips, along with a few other seafood favourites. It’s been around since 1951, when it began as a fisherman’s supply store, giving it a real old-school charm.

Location: 1 Harbour Road, Hout Bay

Website: www.fishontherocks.com

Quentin at Oakhurst

Quentin at Oakhurst feels like a proper slice of Hout Bay’s farming history. Set on one of the area’s original farms, it’s built on generations of food, farming, and family tradition. The menu is rooted in produce grown in the valley for over a century.

Location: 3 Dorman Way, Hout Bay

Website: www.oakhurstbarn.com

Hout Bay Vineyards

Looking for a lazy afternoon with a glass of wine and mountain views? Hout Bay Vineyards is a hidden gem worth exploring. What began as a single sparkling wine in 2001 has grown into a collection of reds, whites and even a vintage-style port. Keep an eye out for their summer open days, when you can enjoy a picnic on the lawn with a bottle in hand. Wine tastings are available by booking.

Location: 1 High Meadows Estate, Grotto Way, Hout Bay

Website: www.houtbayvineyards.co.za

Where to Play

Clay Café

Get your creativity (and hands) dirty by creating a masterpiece at Clay Café. At their Hout Bay branch, you can create a ceramic work of art using a selection of paints and brushes. Once your craft mission is complete, your items are handed in for firing and can be collected three to four weeks later. There’s also an outdoor play area for the kids once they’ve finished their art, or for adults to relax and admire the surroundings.

Location: Hout Bay: Main Road, Hout Bay

Website: claycafe.co.za/

The Bay Harbour Market

The Bay Harbour Market is one of Hout Bay’s weekend highlights. It’s fun, a bit chaotic in the best way, and full of energy, with an array of food stalls, live music, and plenty of local crafts. You can wander through everything from handmade jewellery and fashion to art and fresh produce, then grab something to eat and listen to live music as you soak it all in.

Location: 31 Harbour Road, Hout Bay

Website: www.bayharbour.co.za

World of Birds

If you’re travelling with kids, World of Birds should be high on your list. It’s home to thousands of birds, as well as monkeys, reptiles, and other animals. The highlight for many visitors is Monkey Jungle, where curious monkeys roam freely.

Location: Valley Road, Hout Bay

Website: www.worldofbirds.org.za

Boat Cruise with Circe Launches

One of the best ways to experience Hout Bay is from the water. Hop aboard a Circe Launches boat trip to Duiker Island and keep an eye out for seals, seabirds, and kelp forests along the way. The views back towards the mountains alone are worth the trip.

Location: Hout Bay Harbour, Hout Bay

Website: circelaunches.co.za/a

Where to Stay

Tintswalo Atlantic

Perched on a pebbled beach at the foot of Table Mountain National Park, Tintswalo Atlantic offers uninterrupted views of the ocean and the surrounding mountains. With its beautifully appointed suites, Tintswalo Atlantic is renowned for fine dining, personalised service, and striking views. Guests can spend their days unwinding by the sea, taking in one of Cape Town’s most spectacular coastal locations.

Location: Chapman’s Peak Drive, Hout Bay.

Website: www.tintswalo.com

Hout Bay Manor

Set around a beautifully restored manor house dating back to 1871, Hout Bay Manor is a luxury boutique hotel that blends historic charm with contemporary style. Originally built on the Kronendal Estate, the property features striking Afro-European décor. Thoughtful touches throughout the hotel add to its character, from jars of liquorice and marshmallows in the corridors to the curated artwork and furnishings in its 17 elegant en-suite rooms.

Location: 5 Baviaanskloof Road, Scott Estate.

Website: www.houtbaymanor.com

Chapman’s Peak Hotel

Dating back to the late 19th century, Chapman’s Peak Hotel blends historic charm with modern comforts. The hotel offers spacious, well-appointed rooms and is renowned for its seafood. Guests can also enjoy amenities such as a swimming pool, bar and lounge, and conference and banqueting facilities.

Location: 2 Chapman’s Peak Drive, Scott Estate.

Website: www.chapmanspeakhotel.co.za

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