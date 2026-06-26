What’s On in Cape Town in July 2026

The year may be half over, but Cape Town is only getting started. July is packed with world-class children’s entertainment, flavour-filled food and wine events, captivating theatre and creative art experiences across the city.

Here’s everything you won’t want to miss:

Knysna Oyster Festival

3–12 July 2026 Knysna

One of South Africa’s most beloved winter events, the Knysna Oyster Festival combines sporting challenges, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and, of course, plenty of fresh oysters. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year and offers everything from cycling and running events to food markets and waterfront festivities. More information here.

The Old Cape Quarter Thrift Fest

4 July 2026 Green Point

Calling all vintage lovers, bargain hunters and sustainable fashion fans! At the monthly Old Cape Quarter Thrift Fest, enjoy a day of fashion, books, jewellery, handmade goods and unique finds. With dozens of vendors showcasing carefully curated thrifted pieces, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe sustainably while supporting local small businesses. Entry is free. Find out more here.

Sustainable Seafood Fest

4 – 5 July 2026 Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as the Sustainable Seafood Fest returns to the V&A Waterfront. Visitors can enjoy a fresh fish market featuring Abalobi, Fish4Africa, and Greenfish, as well as cooking demos, food and beverage vendors, entertainment and education zones, and live music. Entry is free. Learn more here.

R&B Fest Cape Town

4 July 2026 District, Harrington Street

Get ready for a night of pure nostalgia as R&B Fest arrives in Cape Town. Expect to sing and dance to hits from the ’90s and 2000s, with DJs spinning tracks from artists including Usher, TLC, Ashanti, Destiny’s Child, Sean Paul and Ne-Yo. The event promises to keep the party going well into the early hours. Get your tickets here.

The Pirates of Penzance

4 -12 July 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

Cape Town Gilbert & Sullivan Society brings this beloved comic opera to life, featuring pirates, romance, mistaken identities and plenty of laughs. With favourites such as I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General, Poor Wandering One and With Cat-Like Tread, this fresh and spirited Pirates promises laughter and musical brilliance for the whole family. Book now via Webtickets.

Southern Suburbs Holistic Festival

5 July 2026 Corner Collingwood and Rawson Street, Observatory

Reconnect and recharge at the Southern Suburbs Holistic Festival. Featuring all things wellness, the festival, held on the first Sunday of every month, offers talks and workshops, wellness vendors with holistic products, and arts and crafts. For market info, email ssholisticfestival@gmail.com.

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party

10 – 19 July 2026 Grand Arena, GrandWest

Disney magic takes centre stage as Mickey Mouse and friends embark on an unforgettable adventure on ice. Featuring beloved characters from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Toy Story, and more, this spectacular production showcases dramatic skating, acrobatics, and out-of-this-world special effects. It’s one of Cape Town’s biggest family events of the winter season. Get your tickets here.

Something Rotten!

10 – 18 July 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

This cheeky, tap-dancing, jazz-handed love letter to theatre gleefully asks one important question: what happens when the Bard’s competition gets desperate enough to invent the musical? The answer, as it turns out, is chaos and plenty of rhyming couplets. In short: if you’ve ever loved musicals, Something Rotten! is here to roast them, toast them, and then serve them up with a flourish of jazz hands. Get your tickets via Webtickets.

Bastille Festival

11 – 12 July 2026 Franschhoek

Dress in blue, white and red to celebrate French heritage in the heart of the Cape Winelands. The annual festival offers wine tastings, gourmet food, live music and street entertainment. Don’t miss the popular Best Dressed competition, where festival-goers showcase their most stylish French-inspired looks. Get your tickets here.

Mother City Fashion Experience ’26

18 July 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

Cape Town’s premier sustainable fashion showcase returns, featuring emerging designers, innovative collections and a celebration of local creativity. This year’s theme, “Trash to Trend,” challenges designers to transform recycled and waste materials into stunning fashion pieces. This movement was born in the heart of Khayelitsha and created to showcase talent and stories from townships and beyond. Book your tickets via Webtickets.

Boschendal Citrus Festival

18_19 July 2026 Boschendal, Franschhoek

Boschendal’s much-loved annual Citrus Festival returns for two days of citrus picking, live music, good food, and genuine farm fun in the heart of the Winelands. A firm favourite on the Boschendal calendar, this year will feature a large covered seating area and bar, a weather-proof social space where you can relax, grab a drink, and enjoy multiple live bands performing throughout the weekend. Your ticket includes your citrus picking experience, a picking bucket, and 3kg of hand-picked citrus fruit. Get your ticket via Quicket.

Cape Town Festival of Running

18-19 July 2026 Sea Point Promenade

The Cape Town Festival of Running is a premier event on South Africa’s road-running calendar, bringing together elite athletes, social runners, and fitness enthusiasts. The festival features a variety of race distances including 50km, 21.1km and 5km races. More details here.

Salome: This Is Me

25 July 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

Following her sold-out show last year, South African-born singer Salome is back, bringing This Is Me, a live experience celebrating women, resilience, and authenticity. The show will take you on a journey through Salome’s life, from her cultural heritage and personal struggles to her triumphs and self-discovery. Get your tickets here.

Soul Society Winter Edition: Christmas in July

25 July 2026 The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel

Soul Society is turning up the heat this winter. Enjoy smooth R&B, Soul House, and soulful grooves from DJ Fabo, Will ST, Born2HouseMusic, Tino Nathan, and Summer Heynes. Whether you’re there to dance, socialise, or warm up this winter, this event is for you! Get your tickets via Quicket.

Time Out Market Winter Wine Series

25 July 2026 Time Out Market Cape Town

The Time Out Market Winter Wine Series returns for another unforgettable season, bringing together exceptional wines, world-class chefs, and a community of wine lovers. In partnership with Time Out Market’s top chefs, enjoy a curated journey through food and wine pairings. Limited tickets are available here.

Simphiwe Dana: The Symphonic Experience

29 July 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

Award-winning singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana joins the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra for a one-night-only symphonic performance that blends jazz, soul and African music. An experience you won’t want to miss! Secure your tickets here.

Divalicious Dames

30 July – 1 August 2026 Artscape Theatre Centre

Drag-mime favourites Ramsay Davids and Martin Neethling return with a glamorous evening of comedy and musical nostalgia. Expect outrageous costumes, classic hits and plenty of laughs. Book your spot.

Tuna Fight Club

30 July Time Out Market Cape Town

This exclusive international dining spectacle brings world-class chefs together under one roof to go head-to-head over a single legendary ingredient: tuna. On arrival, guests are welcomed with a spoon or fork and invited to taste tuna freshly sourced from the ocean. Then the competition begins. One by one, the chefs step into the arena, each unveiling their boldest, most inventive tuna-inspired creation. Your ticket includes unlimited access to the live tuna-carving experience, signature dishes from competing chefs, a bottle of wine, and live music throughout the evening. Get your tickets via Howler.

Taste of Terroir 2026: A Winter Red Wine Soirée

31 July 2026 Loch Lynne Wine Estate, Durbanville Wine Valley

The Durbanville Wine Valley wraps up July in style with its signature winter celebration of cool-climate reds at Taste of Terroir. This curated evening brings together some of the valley’s top winemakers for a walk-around tasting experience showcasing the depth and character of the region’s award-winning wines. Your ticket includes unlimited red wine tastings from all Durbanville Wine Valley producers, live music, and three seasonal canapés from Kos Kouture. Get your tickets via Quicket.

The post What’s On in Cape Town in July 2026 appeared first on Cape Town Tourism.