What: Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge Awards Ceremony
Where: Africa Pavilion, COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland
When: 5 November 2021, 11:00-12:30 GMT
Moderator: Alan Kasujja – BBC journalist
The Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge, launched on 6th September 2021, is an annual competition jointly organized by the Global Center on Adaptation and the African Development Bank, as part of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program.
The YouthADAPT Solutions Challenge aims to strengthen inclusive growth, and broaden investment and economic opportunities for youth and women in Africa by awarding winners business grants of up to $100,000 each and the opportunity to participate in a 12-month business accelerator program to help them scale up their businesses, deepen their impact and create decent jobs.
On 5th November, at COP26, the 10 winners of the competition will be announced and you will have the opportunity to learn more about pioneering businesses in Africa that are working to accelerate adaptation action across the continent.
The winning businesses provide climate adaptation and resilience solutions in critical social and economic sectors affected by climate change, including:
- Agriculture
- Water resources and sanitation
- Renewable energy and energy efficiency
- Waste management
- Resilient infrastructure and ecosystem rehabilitation
- Disaster risk reduction and management (including climate information and early warning systems)
- Education (innovative solutions in the context of multi-hazard scenarios)
- Technology solutions aimed at addressing adaptation
The YouthADAPT challenge is supported by funding from the African Development Bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multidonor Trust Fund (YEI MDTF).
Awards ceremony program
Presentation by:
- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank
- Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation
Other high-level participants expected include:
- Heads of state and governments of African nations
- Heads of major international and regional organizations supporting climate change adaptation action in Africa
- Special envoys on youth affairs
- African youth entrepreneurs
Livestream Link: https://live-streaming.pl/africa-cop26
YOUTHADAPT AWARDS CEREMONY
PROGRAM | 11:00 – 13:30
|Time
|Details
|11:00 – 11.05
|Welcome by Moderator
|11: 05 – 11.10
Overview of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) and the YouthAdapt Pillar
|11:10 – 11:15
|Speech by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank.
|11:15-11.20
|Speech by Prof. Patrick Verkooijen , CEO, Global Center on Adaptation
|11:20 – 11:25
|Overview of the YouthAdapt Challenge 2021 by Rep. of High-Level Jury
|Video “entrepreneurial spirit of African youth in driving climate action”
|11:25 – 12:25
|Unveiling the YouthAdapt 2021 Winners by a High Level Panel
|12:25-12:30
|Closing Remarks
|12:30
|Wrap-up by Moderator
|Post-event
| Group Photo
Media Interview of Winners and Conveners of YouthAdapt 2021 Challenge
Source African Development Bank Group
You must log in to post a comment.