“Zuma is too old to rule RSA again”-Malema

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema has publically despised former President Jacob Zuma that is “too old” to govern the rainbows nation again.

He was speaking at KwaZulu-Natal during the political rally.

“President Zuma is not the future. He is too old. You can’t go home, look at your grandmother and think she is the future. The future is you as young people who will change KZN.” Julius Malema.

Julius Malema says that Jacob Zuma should not be seen as the future of KwaZulu-Natal because of his age.

He told young people that they should see themselves as the future and take responsibility for changing the province.

Malema uses the example of a grandmother to make his point.

He added that older people have no value.

His argument is that young people should be the ones leading the next generation, instead of depending on older political leaders to shape their future.

Malema adds,, “Zuma belongs to the older generation. Young people are the future, so you must stand up and lead KZN.”