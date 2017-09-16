MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Angry vendors on Friday night set fire to Mzuzu city council offices in retaliation to the demolition of their structures by the council.

According to Voice of Livingstonia Radio (VoL) the Mzuzu City Council officials together with police last night demolished some structures at Vigwagwa market.

They council says the structures, close to the airport, are illegal structures.

In retaliation , the vendors went to the stadium and set the city council offices ablaze, damaging multiple property.

VoL added that the same vendors went to Mchengautuba where the Mayor stays, vandalized wimdows of his house, and as they were about to set it ablaze, community members came to their rescue.

More updates to come.