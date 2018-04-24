An economic expert has urged government to be strict with expenditure for the country to fully benefit from this year’s tobacco marketing season.

One of the country’s Economic Expert Dr Collen Kalua said this as the country is destined to gain more profits from this year’s tobacco sales due to better prices and high demand on the tobacco market.

“This year we have a chance of making more profits in the tobacco market as buyers are in high need of the tobacco and good prices on the market, but for this to happen government need to be strict on the market in terms of quality and some other important areas like expenditures,” Kalua said.

Kalua further said proceeds from tobacco sales can only bring tangible impact on the economy if government minimises its tendency of spending anyhow.

He pointed out that government should take heed of the recommendations by IMF to tighten its outflow for the betterment of the country’s economy.