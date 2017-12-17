President Peter Mutharika has asked people of this country to serve the nation with every ability and innovation they can afford.

Mutharika made the remarks Saturday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace during the 2017 Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) Innovation Awards event.

He said, “Our spirit of innovation is what will change this country. It is inspiring to see that Malawi has many people who are innovative.

“It is our duty to honour them; encourage them and inspire them,” he said, adding that was why Malawians were gathered on the said date to celebrate the Malawian spirit of innovation seen in men and women from all walks of life.