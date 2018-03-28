LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The President Peter Mutharika’s government has taken a tough stand by suspending the recruitment exercise of prospective employees and promotion of current civil servants, rendering the youths especially those in colleges and Universities hopeless.

This has been disclosed in a press statement released by Chief Secretary to President Lloyd Muhara.

According to Muhara, the exercise is line with austerity measures taken by government to protect public funds.

“Government has frozen recruitment of staff except the recruitment for special services. Government has also frozen promotions except In special circumstances,” read in part the statement signed by Muhara.

Apart from this, government has also introduces some travels measures to all government senior officers including the Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya.

“Government has put restriction on business class air travel. With immediate effect, business class is restricted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chief Justice and the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“Principal Secretaries, Chief Directors, and Chief Executives of major Statutory Corporations will NOT be permitted to travelled in business class for flights that are less than three (3) hours flying time. Only where the flying time exceeds three (3) hours flying time, will Principal Secretaries, Chief Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Statutory Corporations that can afford, be allowed to travel business class, with specific approval of the Chief Secretary to the Government in each case,” reads in part the statement.

This is strange as the same Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government paid out MK4 billion to lawmakers backing the move that the funds were idle for no usage.