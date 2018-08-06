Malawi’s Songwe-Kasumulu “One Stop Boarder Post” on course-Trade Minister Mussa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited One Stop Boarder Post at Songwe/Kasumulu is likely to take its shape following World Bank and African Development (ADB) funds approval for conducting feasibility studies.
The project has been long overdue after Malawi government initiated the construction of the posts for easy business transactions of the country’s neighbors including Tanzania.
Malawi Industry and Trade minister Henry Mussa told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe upon arrival from 2018 Tanzania-Malawi Trade and Investment Forum that the project is on course.
The forum was slated for Mbeya City (Tanzania) on July 26-27, with aim to discus broad and sector-focused policy and administrative issues.
This gave an opportunities to create enabling environment for doing business between the two countries.
Under the theme, “strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, the forum entail a business symposium, a one-on-one networking environment between Malawi and Tanzania business persons.
The meeting provided the area to exhibit tradable goods by both two countries producers and traders focusing on areas including trade & industry, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, transportation, mining, finance & banking, education, health and information communication (ICT).
“The Tanzania-Malawi trade and investment forum was a landmark event that provided a platform to explore ways of enhancing relations on trade and investment between two countries. As we stand, now, the trade is n favor of Tanzania with a trade deficit of about US$21 million in 2015 and 2o16.
“But we have managed to seal deals and agreements with our counterpart Tanzania including to expedite on the establishment of the One Stop Boarder Post at Songwe/Kasumulu boarder. This will be necessitated by World Bank-ADB funds approval to carry out feasibility studies which will follow construction of the site”, assures Mussa.
Dean Lungu, one of the country’s private sector representatives to the forum, said the meeting was successful after learning business ventures from Tanzanians.
Lungu therefore emphasized the need for the country to work on extractive industry’s laws which will facilitate exploration among locals the way Tanzanians are enjoying the sector.
The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) facilitated participation of Malawi’s private sector companies to the forum.
Trade Minister Mussa led a delegation of over 80 participants from Malawi at the forum.