Malawi’s Songwe-Kasumulu “One Stop Boarder Post” on course-Trade Minister Mussa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited One Stop Boarder Post at Songwe/Kasumulu is likely to take its shape following World Bank and African Development (ADB) funds approval for conducting feasibility studies.

The project has been long overdue after Malawi government initiated the construction of the posts for easy business transactions of the country’s neighbors including Tanzania.

Malawi Industry and Trade minister Henry Mussa told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe upon arrival from 2018 Tanzania-Malawi Trade and Investment Forum that the project is on course.

The forum was slated for Mbeya City (Tanzania) on July 26-27, with aim to discus broad and sector-focused policy and administrative issues.

This gave an opportunities to create enabling environment for doing business between the two countries.

Under the theme, “strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, the forum entail a business symposium, a one-on-one networking environment between Malawi and Tanzania business persons.

The meeting provided the area to exhibit tradable goods by both two countries producers and traders focusing on areas including trade & industry, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, transportation, mining, finance & banking, education, health and information communication (ICT).