President Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured people in northern region that his government is geared to start the construction of Mzuzu International Airport in January, 2018.

President Mutharika was speaking Saturday evening at Katoto Roundabout on his arrival in the region where he is expected to carry out a number of official duties.

Mutharika said it is the wish of his government that Mzuzu City should have a modern international airport, saying it will open up the northern region.

“I have directed the Minister of Transport and Public Works to make sure that the construction of Mzuzu modern international airport should start without any excuses by January next year,” he said.

In July this year, President Mutharika visited Lusangazi where the airport will be constructed to the tune of U$20 million (approximately K14.6 billion) from Exim Bank of China.

On the construction of Mombela University in Mzimba District, President Mutharika said he was happy that ground work has started.

“We have a number of development programmes here in the North and I’m happy that some of them such as Nkhata Bay–Mzuzu Road is about to be completed.

“I will make sure that I go there and see it [the road] before going back to Lilongwe; and, from there, I will announce another good news for the people of the North,” he said.

The President also said the government will renovate Mzuzu University Library that was gutted by fire a few years ago.

Apart from Katoto Roundabout in Mzuzu, President Mutharika also spoke to people who gathered at Mponela in Dowa and at Jenda in Mzimba.