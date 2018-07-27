By Alick Junior Sichali

The Department of energy says it is soliciting money for installing Patamanga power plant a development said to reduce power outages in the country.

Spokesperson of the department, Saidi Banda, made the remarks after inspecting the place were the machine will be planted.

According to Banda after concluding works at Patamanga the plant will be producing 300 mega watts which will reduce current blackouts in the country.

“We have inspected the place where the machine will be installed and they have already hold meetings with people around the area on how the project will be ran,” Banda said.

Banda said works at the site are expected to commence next year and the installation will be completed in 5 years time.

He said the department of energy will soon start sensitsing people on the project and how it will help in ending relentless blackouts.