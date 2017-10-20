An angry mob in Chatha village in Blantyre on Thursday killed two people accusing them to be bloodsuckers.

Southern region police spokesperson Ramsy Mushani confirmed the sad development.

According to Mushani, the identities of the victims are yet to be verified, but one was killed with the Islamic holy book of the Quran in his hand.

“Yes, two people have have been killed by an angry mob on the allegation that they were bloodsuckers,” he said.

However, Mushani said the police are yet to arrest anyone in connection to the development but investigation is ongoing.

At this stage, Malawi has so far lost the lives of nine innocent people since the bloodsuckers myth started.

The number of destroyed properties by the angry villagers has also increased.

The myth started in Mulanje and then spread to Chikwawa, Chiradzuru, Zomba, and now Blantyre.

The development has forced some organizations, including the United Nations (UN) to pull out its services in the affected districts.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said the bloodsuckers myth is real and that they use magical elements.

He vowed to deal with them within the next two weeks. He said “traditional leaders are the number one magician.”

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika said he will come up with a committee that will deal with the issue soon.