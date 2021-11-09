By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the cause of easing the accommodation challenges in the security institutions government embarked on constructing 10,000 houses worthy MK6.2 billion.

The houses will carter for Malawi Defence Force,Malawi Prison service and the department of immigration.

Making the statement in the august house on Monday, November 8, 2021, Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa said out of the 1000 houses earmarked for construction in the first project so far 221 houses at nine sites in various parts of the country are mostly at roofing and finishing levels.

Msukwa disclosed that 10 houses at a tenth site are at foundation level making a total of 231 houses under construction and 769 under phase one.

He said the ministry will embark on site assessment exercise in preparation for the bidding process for the recruitment box constructors to be involved in the construction of 4300 houses.

The minister added that the project will create 38,700 jobs on the job market by March 2025.

