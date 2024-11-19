2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Flames burn Burkina Faso with emphatic 3-0 win

…..end campaign on a high

……Malawi 3-0 Burkina Faso

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Football team on Monday, November 18, delivered a stunning performance in their final group L encounter of the CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers, burning Burkina Faso 3-0 at the Bingu National Stadium in the Capital, Lilongwe.

Coming into the game, the Flames had endured a torrid run as they failed to win any of their last 10 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Qualifiers.

The home side showed the intent of winning the match from onset as they pressed the visitors, exchanging crisp passes and maintaining good possession.

Burkina Faso who already qualified in the finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, had a chance to take an early lead at 17th minute after they got a free kick close to 18-yard box.

Valentin Nouma sent the ball into the box but Flames captain of the day, Charles Petro cleared the danger.

At 26th minute, Frank Gabadinho Mhango broke the dead lock after unleashing a long range shot into the net after he received a good delivery from Patrick Mwaungulu.

After the goal the Stallions pressed hard in search of an equaliser, but Malawi’s defense stood firmly solid and up to the task, clearing every threat with confidence.

Ousmane Camara fired dangerous shot but Williams Thole in goals for Malawi reacted brilliantly to make a crucial save to keep Flames in the lead.

Mhango came up with another stunning long range attempt in the 42nd minute but the ball went just a whisker wide. Few minutes later the referee called for the recess.

Come the final stanza, Burkina Faso started on high note, pressing hard as they searched for an equaliser however, Malawi defense remained organized and vigilant saving the danger.

In the 57th minute, Flames extended their lead through Richard Mbulu who rose high and headed home a stunning cross from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Lloyd Aaron. The goal sent fans into rapture at the BNS.

In the 61st minute Lloyd Aaron registered his name on the score sheet with a clinical finish after Stallions defender failed to clear stylish pass from Gabadinho Mhango.

Interim head coach, Kalisto Pasuwa made first change in the 76th minute as Lloyd Njaliwa replaced Richard Mbulu and Maxwell Paipi replaced another superb player in the field of play, Yankho Singo.

Malawi continued attacking game putting the visitors busy at the back. Pasuwa made the final substitution at 87th minute as Zanaco forward, Chawanangwa Kaonga came on for Wisdom Mpinganjira and few minutes later the match ended.

Burkina Faso’s key players such as Steeve Yago and Cedric Badolo were unable to inspire the team, which looked uncharacteristically disjointed.

In a post match interview coach Kalisto Pasuwa stated, “Despite being with the boys for few days we just made some movements in the field and they responded very well. The way they played so solid and with time i think we can do better. May be the Stallions came with full confidence that they will defeat us since they won 1-0 in Bamako.

“You can saw most of the times they left some spaces at the back hence we got the goals and won the match”.

Despite the result, the group standings remain unchanged as Senegal and Burkina Faso advanced to Morocco.

The loss to Burkina Faso means they finish the group stage with 10 points firmly in second place behind Senegal who are set to face Burundi on Tuesday, 20th November.

Malawi anchor group L with four points accumulated from Burundi draw away in Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso win at home, Bingu National Stadium.