Kabambe Vows to Uncover Truth Behind Chilima’s Plane Crash, Calls for Monument

By Twink Jones Gadama

Newly elected UTM party leader, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, paid his respects today at the site of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10 this year.

Kabambe’s visit comes as the Commission of Inquiry, established to investigate the incident, completes its initial two phases of investigation in the Northern and Eastern regions.

During his visit, Kabambe reiterated his commitment to uncovering the truth behind the crash

During his visit, Kabambe reiterated his commitment to uncovering the truth behind the crash. “We are keenly following the activities of the Commission and will ensure that Malawians know the truth,” he stated. Kabambe also appealed to the government to construct a monument at the crash site, saying, “Let me also ask the government to construct a monument here, not what we have at the moment.”

The Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide, has expressed concerns over the poor public response to their call for information, with only one person coming forward voluntarily.

Despite this, Kabambe’s visit demonstrates his dedication to transparency and accountability.

Following his visit to the crash site, Kabambe toured registration centers in Nkhata Bay, engaging with locals and reinforcing his commitment to the region’s development.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, Kabambe’s leadership and commitment to transparency will be closely watched.

The UTM party’s growth and influence under his leadership will likely shape the country’s political landscape.