Chakwera for good tobacco prices

By Wanangwa Tembo



KASUNGU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday said his government will identify more leaf buyers to ensure there are competitive prices that can benefit farmers, in the 2024/2025 market season.

Chakwera said this on Monday when touring the eastern side of Kasungu district on a whistle- stop tour that will take him to six trading centers in five Traditional Authorities of Kasungu district.

At his first stop at Gogode in Kasungu Central Constituency, the President said the 2024/2025 market season will be another good year for tobacco farmers regarding prices.

“As you saw this year the prices for tobacco were good. This coming season, we want to build on that and have better prices,” he said.

The President said, while other things may look happening at a slow pace due to the various natural disasters that struck the country, Malawians must not despair but continue working hard.

“For the four years I have been president, we have experienced disasters every year including drought.

“However, let us not give up, until we overcome the challenges and have households that are independent,” he said.

Chakwera added that, government will ensure that more people including the youths access loans from the National Economic Empowerment Fund as capital to start various life changing ventures.

While thanking the President for the various development initiatives, including the M1 Road rehabilitation, Member of Parliament for the area, Ken Kandodo, said there is need for farmers to access fertilizer under the Agriculture Inputs Programme (AIP) in good time.

Kasungu is largely an agricultural district but last season the El Nino weather phenomenon, heavily affected produce, leaving over 40 000 households on the line of hunger.

Government has since started distributing maize and at least 43 208 families are expected to receive 150 kilograms each.