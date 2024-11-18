The rise of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe: A new era for UTM?

By Burnett Munthali

The recent UTM presidential race has left many Malawians reflecting on the direction of the party and its prospects for the 2025 elections. Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, a newcomer to the party, emerged victorious over prominent figures such as Patricia Kaliati, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, and Newton Kambala, raising questions about the party’s future.

The Founders vs. the Newcomer



Many Malawians have expressed surprise at the defeat of seasoned UTM figures who played a foundational role in establishing the party. Kaliati, known for her unwavering loyalty to the party’s ideals, Mtumbuka, with his tech-savvy approach to governance, and Kambala, an experienced politician, were considered strong contenders.

However, the delegates chose Dr. Kabambe, an economist with a track record of professionalism but little history within UTM. This decision reflects a significant shift in the party’s strategy and aspirations.

Why Delegates Chose Kabambe



Several factors may explain the delegates’ decision:

Firstly, Kabambe’s entry into UTM brought a sense of renewal. Delegates might have felt that his technocratic expertise could address Malawi’s economic challenges.

Secondly, his clean public image and professional credentials may appeal to undecided voters, especially those disillusioned by traditional politicians.

Thirdly, Kabambe’s manifesto likely resonated with the delegates, presenting a clear path for economic recovery and national development.

Fourthly, after years of fluctuating fortunes, UTM delegates might have wanted a break from the old guard to signal a new direction to voters.

The Road to 2025

While Dr. Kabambe’s victory signifies a new chapter for UTM, his leadership poses several challenges and opportunities:

Kabambe must work hard to unite the party and gain the trust of those who supported the defeated candidates.

UTM has historically been popular among the youth. Kabambe’s policies and campaign strategy must resonate with this critical demographic.

UTM’s chances in the 2025 elections may hinge on forming alliances with other parties to strengthen its electoral base.

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) remain formidable opponents. Kabambe must differentiate UTM’s agenda to gain traction.

Can UTM win in 2025?



With Dr. Kabambe at the helm, UTM has an opportunity to reposition itself as a party of solutions. His economic expertise could attract voters frustrated by Malawi’s economic struggles. However, success will depend on his ability to unify the party, deliver a compelling vision, and mobilize Malawians to register and vote.

The 2025 elections will test whether UTM’s gamble on a fresh face will pay off or if the party will struggle to regain its footing under new leadership. One thing is clear: Dr. Kabambe’s victory has set the stage for an intriguing political battle.

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Convention held on November 17, 2024, saw a clear and decisive outcome as Dr. Dalitso Kabambe emerged as the winner of the party’s leadership race. Dr. Kabambe garnered a commanding 636 votes out of 727, representing an impressive 90.3% of the vote, solidifying his position as UTM’s leader heading into the 2025 general elections.

The election results revealed the challenges faced by Dr. Kabambe’s competitors. Patricia Kaliati received only 21 votes, while Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka secured 22 votes. Newton Kambala, who also vied for the leadership position, received 26 votes. In total, there were 22 invalid votes.

The overwhelming support for Dr. Kabambe is a testament to his strong appeal within the party and among the delegates. His victory highlights UTM’s clear direction as it prepares for the upcoming elections, with Kabambe’s leadership seen as key to ushering in a new phase of political transformation in Malawi.

The voting process was carried out in a democratic and orderly fashion, reflecting the commitment of UTM delegates to uphold transparency and fairness. The clear outcome of the election provides a solid foundation for Dr. Kabambe as he takes on the mantle of leadership.

As the newly elected leader, Dr. Kabambe is now set to guide UTM through the challenges of the 2025 election campaign, where the party hopes to present itself as a viable alternative for Malawians seeking change. The results of this convention not only reflect the party’s confidence in Dr. Kabambe but also signal a new chapter for UTM in the pursuit of political transformation in Malawi.

UTM convention 2024 announces unopposed Regional Vice Presidents in Mzuzu

The UTM Convention 2024 held in Mzuzu concluded with the announcement of the newly elected regional vice presidents, all of whom were elected unopposed. This marks a significant moment for the party as it solidifies its leadership structure ahead of the 2025 general elections. The convention was a display of unity within the party, with delegates showing strong support for the candidates who will now represent the regions.

Northern Region: Catherine Mzumara (Unopposed)

Catherine Mzumara has been elected as the Vice President for the Northern Region without opposition. Her leadership is widely respected in the region, and her unopposed candidacy highlights the confidence the party has in her abilities. Mzumara’s focus on youth empowerment and regional development has made her a popular figure in the North, and she is expected to play a key role in promoting UTM’s vision in the region.

Central Region: Hellen Zalira Chabunua (Unopposed)

Hellen Zalira Chabunua was also elected unopposed as the Vice President for the Central Region. Known for her advocacy on women’s rights and social justice, Chabunua has been a strong voice for the marginalized in the Central Region. Her unopposed election is a testament to the trust the party has in her leadership. Chabunua is committed to addressing critical issues such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare in the region.

Eastern Region: Simon Salambula (Unopposed)

Simon Salambula was elected as the Vice President for the Eastern Region without opposition. Salambula’s grassroots connections and his focus on improving the livelihoods of the people in the Eastern Region have made him a trusted leader. His leadership will be crucial in addressing regional challenges such as access to basic services, agricultural support, and economic empowerment for local communities.

Southern Region: Richard Makondi (Unopposed)

Richard Makondi secured the position of Vice President for the Southern Region unopposed. Known for his extensive political experience and dedication to youth and economic development, Makondi’s leadership in the South is expected to drive progress. He has committed to focusing on job creation, education, and enhancing infrastructure in the region.

The UTM Convention 2024 has successfully announced its new regional vice presidents, all of whom were elected unopposed, signaling a united front within the party. With such leadership in place, UTM is set to strengthen its influence and strategy heading into the 2025 elections. The newly elected leaders will be instrumental in carrying the party’s message and ensuring that regional concerns are addressed at the national level.

This unopposed election of regional leaders reflects the party’s cohesion and readiness to tackle the challenges ahead, as UTM prepares for the upcoming general elections with a strong and unified leadership team.

UTM convention 2024: Streamlining democracy with innovation and hospitality

The UTM Party Convention 2024 has introduced a groundbreaking voting process that has redefined the way delegates elect their leaders. This year, the party has adopted a booklet-based voting system where delegates vote for all candidates at once, significantly reducing time and stress while ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Unlike previous conventions that often faced delays and logistical challenges, this year’s approach has been lauded as both efficient and innovative. Delegates received a comprehensive booklet listing all candidates vying for various positions, allowing them to cast their votes for all positions simultaneously.

“This method has saved us a lot of time and stress. Delegates can focus more on deliberations and less on standing in long queues,” said one participant at the convention.

The booklet system also ensured transparency, with measures in place to secure the integrity of the voting process. Ballots were collected and stored securely, with independent monitors overseeing the counting process.

The UTM leadership also ensured that delegates were well taken care of during the convention. Enough food was provided, catering to the needs of the large gathering.

“This has been one of the most organized conventions in terms of logistics. Everyone is satisfied, and there’s no hunger or chaos,” remarked a delegate from the Southern Region.

The provision of adequate meals and comfortable arrangements reflects the party’s commitment to the well-being of its members, reinforcing a sense of unity and purpose among participants.

The efficiency and hospitality displayed at the UTM Convention 2024 set a benchmark for other political parties in Malawi. By combining technological innovation with practical care for delegates, UTM has demonstrated its ability to lead by example.

As the party gears up for the next elections, this new approach to conventions could signal a broader commitment to innovation and people-centered leadership.

The UTM Convention 2024 has not only introduced a time-saving voting system but has also prioritized the comfort and satisfaction of its delegates. This dual focus on efficiency and hospitality underscores the party’s progressive vision and commitment to excellence.

As Malawi watches closely, UTM’s new convention model could inspire similar transformations across the country’s political landscape.