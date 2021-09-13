By Owen Nyaka

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-About 22 male learners at Chikowa Primary School in Traditional Authority (T.A) Ndindi in the lakeshore district of Salima missed the just concluded 2021 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations due to cultural initiation ceremony otherwise called Jando.

Speaking on Sunday, September 12, 2021 during an event organised by UJAMAA Pamodzi Africa at Mikute Primary School, a representative from Salima District Education Manager’s office, a Mr. Ngongonda said:

“We are shocked to hear that 22 learners who were PSLCE candidates did not write their examinations because they are at tsimba until today”

“Ngongonda implored chiefs, as custodians of culture, to ensure that such practice does not collide with school calendar.CSO Chairperson for Salima, Paul Duncan, described it as a sad development.

“The children’s right to education has been grossly violated. We are going to work hand in hand with the Dem’s office and other stakeholders to address the issue.

The current education calendar ends in November unlike the the previous which used to close end July coinciding with initiation ceremonies.