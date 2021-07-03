Abida Mia on the campaign trail

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The firebrand Lands and Housing deputy minister, Lower Shire Giant, Abida Mia should never be underestimated as she still in control of lowershire that every elections Malawi Congress Party (MCP) continues to carry a day.

This is has been testified in the just ended June 29, 2021 By-elections that while nine parties of the Tonse Alliance failed to beat Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nkhata Bay, MCP managed to whip DPP in Nsanje-Lalanje with the help of Abida.

MCP candidate for Nsanje-Lalanje ward, Abdulhackeem Annuary Hassan, with the Abida Mia effect, won the elections for a ward councillor on Tuesday against DPP’s Gerald Paul and two independent candidates Fraction Lapozo and Henry Benford Seda.

Dubbed the ‘Giant of the Lower Shire, who is also nicknamed iron Lady, Abida Mia camped in Nsanje-Lalanje and campaigned vigorously to make sure that MCP wins the by-election and keep MCP alive in the Lower States.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Nsanje-Lalanje a total of 17,937 registered voters and out of that number, a total of 6,935 voters turned up for polling – this represents 38.66% percent voter turnout – there were 81 null and void votes.

This represents 1.17% percent of the total votes cast.

MEC chair Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale announcing the official results said Abdulhackeem Annuary Hassan of the MCP won the election in Nsanje Lalanje with a total of 3,448 votes while DPP’s Gerald Paul trailed behind in second place with 2,756 votes while independent candidates Henry Benford Seda and Fraction Lapozo got 599 votes and 51votes respectively.

Dr. Kachale said MEC noted that every time there are by-elections there is generally low voter turnout but in the current case there has been an improvement.

He said MEC generally encourages women and people with disabilities to participate in politics.

Dr. Kachale, therefore, urged political parties and stakeholders to take some decisive actions to encourage more women, youths, and persons with disabilities to stand as candidates in elections.

Abida Mia however is excited and contented that MCP had won in Nsanje-Lalanje ward.

“I am proud of my team. We put up a gallant fight against the DPP, who had all the hopes thst they will win easily, but with hard work and God on our side, we made it. We will keep working hard to make sure that MCP gains a good political ground in the Lower States and everywhere else across the country,” said Mia.

Mia, who is also a Parliamentarian for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi, vigorously campaigned for other aspirants for Nsanje North, Enock Chizuzu and another candidate for Nsanje Central, Kafanikhale Mandevana, respectively, who were both contesting in by-elections in March this year, and both candidates won the ‘Abida Mia effect.’

Abida Mia has helped MCP win all the by-elections in Nsanje and Chikwawa representing a 100 percent win record.

Mia, who appears to be widely loved and appreciated in the Lower Shire States due to her benevolence and her people-centred politics approach called on the people in the area and the country as a whole to be united and remember that before anything else everyone is Malawian first and, therefore, one people.

The MCP campaign rally in Nsanje was also graced by Elias Karim, who is the MCP deputy director of research and Member of Parliament for Nsanje North Enock Chizuzu, who all advised the MCP ward council aspirant for Nsanje-Lalanje not to neglect the people in his area once elected.

The Local Government seat fell vacant following the death of the area’s councillor who died

Political commentators and analysts say Abida Mia is a big asset for MCP and her WOW factor that could help the party flourish in the Lower Shire as well as the southern region.