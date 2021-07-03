Authorities in British Columbia have recorded more than 130 wildfires, like this one in Kamloops

Canada continues to face devastating and unprecedented impacts of heatwaves as more than 130 wildfires – fuelled by lightning strikes – are burning across the western part of the country following a record-breaking rise of temperature.

According to BBC report, On Friday, the British Columbia Wildfire Service said that 136 fires were active across the province, and that about 12,000 lightning strikes had been recorded the previous day.

“Many of those lightning strikes were hitting near communities,” said the service’s director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman as quoted by BBC.

Hundreds more residents have been warned they may have to leave their homes.

Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the government would provide assistance including military helicopters and personnel to help tackle the fires and reach people threatened by the flames.

The blazes have forced the closure of a number of highways in both directions.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the weather and the wildfires were having a “devastating” and “unprecedented” impact on British Columbia.

“These wildfires show that we are in the earliest stages of what promises to be a long and challenging summer,” he said.

The province’s medical examiner’s office said extreme heat was likely to have contributed to 719 sudden deaths over the past week – a figure it said was “three times more” than the average for the time of year.

“Many of the deaths experienced over the past week were among older individuals living alone in private residences with minimal ventilation,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

Temperatures have been easing in coastal areas of Canada, but there is not much respite for inland regions. The British Columbia Wildfire Service said it was bracing for more wildfires throughout the weekend.

Abnormally high temperatures have been recorded in swathes of North America in recent days.

Earlier this week, people had to flee the village of Lytton in the province.

Lytton, which recorded Canada’s highest ever temperature of 49.6C (121.3F) on Tuesday, was later destroyed by fire.